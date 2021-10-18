East Texas Now Business Break
Kangaroo spotted hopping roadside in Central Texas, deputies escort it back home to safety

Kangaroo spotted in Central Texas
Kangaroo spotted in Central Texas(Freestone County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - A resident in Freestone County spotted a kangaroo hopping roadside just north of Fairfield and notified Freestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies who escorted the marsupial back to safety.

Deputies said the caller waited at the location with the kangaroo to make sure it was not struck by a vehicle.

“Having prior knowledge of where a Kangaroo resided within the county,” three Freestone County sheriff’s deputies were “able to get the fella hopping back home and back secure behind his fence.”

“We did not take time to play hopscotch, nor did we want to test the strength of his legs in a karate exhibition,” the sheriff’s office said.

“We did want to make sure he was safe and sound.”

