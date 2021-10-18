East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fisher on LSU coaching vacancy: “I love being (at Texas A&M). This is the job I want”

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher made it very clear that he is happy at Texas A&M and wants to complete his current contract. The Aggies’ head coach was asked if he would entertain leaving for LSU after the Tigers announced they’re parting ways with Ed Orgeron after this season.

“I’m going to say this right now, and I don’t want...it’s in October right now. I love being here,” Fisher exclaimed. “This is my...this is the job I want. I’m here. I’ve got a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancellor, have an unbelievable president, unbelievable AD. We’re building something. We’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract and doing everything...my family has roots here. I’ve got ranches here. I hunt here. I love everything about this place. And I say that because listen, there’s nothing going on. There is nothing happening there. And I don’t want to be disrespectful to anybody else. I coached there. It was a great place. We won national championships. It is one of the best, you know, best places. It’s a wonderful place. I love being at A&M and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place. And let me tell you something else. The way this place has embraced me and my family, including our Foundation, the things that are going on with our foundation, the way that people have embraced it, the way people have done everything here in College Station. I love everything about the people here, the administration here and everybody in charge here, and the people who run this organization. I love it here,” Fisher added

LSU’s Athletic Director Scott Woodward was at Texas A&M when he hired Fisher. Fisher later explained that he still keeps in contact with Woodward as friends, but has not thought about leaving the Aggies’ program.

Earlier this year, Fisher signed a four-year contract extension that lasts through 2031 and raised his salary to roughly $9 million per year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
5 shooting scenes in Longview in little over two-week period
William Davis trial day 13
MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Closing arguments to begin Tuesday morning
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler
Cement truck crashes in Tyler on Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver

Latest News

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich looks on during the first half of an NCAA college...
Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing COVID vaccine
Cowboys hope bye week allows for Prescott to heal up
j
Fisher on LSU coaching vacancy: “I love being (at Texas A&M). This is the job I want”
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis in 3 months