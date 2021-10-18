Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Very Quiet weather pattern is setting up for East Texas through the next 7 days. Cool/Mild Mornings and Mild Afternoons are likely. We will warm up a bit into Thursday morning before another cold front moves through. This front will be fairly weak and no real rain chances exist. Less than a 10% chance for any rain on Thursday morning with the passage of this front. Plenty of sunshine, for the most part, through early next week. We are likely to start off Mostly Cloudy on Tuesday morning and then become partly cloudy by afternoon. Mostly Sunny skies are likely on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected on Thursday and Monday of next week. Enjoy the weather. Have a great day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.