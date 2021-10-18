East Texas ballers earn spots on TABC preseason polls
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The High school basketball season is right around the corner and there are plenty of East Texas teams looking to make a push for the Alamo City in early March.
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released their 2021-22 preseason rankings on Monday for both girls and boys. Girls practices start on October 20 with games starting on November 5. Boys practices start Oct. 27 with games starting on November 12.
2021-22 Boys preseason rankings:
5A.
15. Mount Pleasant
3A:
6. Tatum
8. Diboll
20. Mineola
21. Crockett
2A:
4. Douglass
9. Dallardsville Big Sandy
12. Timpson
17. Tenaha
19. Grapeland
20. Martins Mill
25. Woden
1A:
15. Chireno
16. Avinger
25. Laneville
2021-22 Girls preseason rankings
4A:
4. Brownsboro KLTV
11. Gilmer
3A:
8. Winnsborro
12. Central
14. Edgewood
15. Woodville
20. Huntington
2A:
2. Martins Mill
5. Douglass
15. Frankston
17. Timpson
20. LaPoyner
24. Hawkins
1A:
8. Chireno
21. Neches
