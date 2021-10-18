Cement truck crash in Tyler causes lane closures

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: A four-vehicle crash including an overturned cement truck has caused lane closures in Tyler.

Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler (Sydney Shadrix)

There is one northbound lane open on Old Jacksonville Hwy, all southbound lanes are closed just south of Loop 323.

Old Jacksonville Hwy at Loop 323, Tyler (Sydney Shadrix)

There are first responders in the roadway. Please avoid this area if possible.

The Tyler Police Department responded to a multiple-vehicle crash four vehicles were involved including a cement truck that is turned over, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles.

There is fluid, including cement in the roadway.

EMS is on scene but there is no indication of major injury at this time.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.