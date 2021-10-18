East Texas Now Business Break
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in central Lubbock house fire

House fire at 2307 47th St.
House fire at 2307 47th St.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A house fire early Monday morning left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The fire started at around 1:30 a.m. at a home in central Lubbock near 47th St. and Ave. X. The single-story home was engulfed in flames, as was a vehicle outside, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

All three residents of the home were able to escape, but one resident reentered to attempt to rescue a dog that was still inside. The resident was unable to escape again, and when firefighters entered they found the resident and the dog dead.

The other two residents sustained smoke inhalation and burn injuries and were transported to the hospital. The house was deemed a total loss, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating.

