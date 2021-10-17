East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas lawmaker files resolution to recognize man who found missing Grimes County toddler

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - District 3 State Representative Cecil Bell has filed a resolution in the Texas State House to honor Tim Haflin, the man that found a missing Grimes County three-year-old.

Haflin found Christopher Saturday, Oct. 9, four days after the toddler walked away from his parents. He decided to search for the young boy after learning of his disappearance at a bible study the night before. Haflin said he was inspired by God to look for the boy.

The resolution, that has yet to be read in the House, recognizes Halfin for his efforts in the search.

“By taking part in the search for Christopher Ramirez, Tim Halfin helped avert what could have been a terrible tragedy, and his actions have earned the profound gratitude of his fellow Texans,” according to House Resolution 87S3 1483.

For Rep. Bell, Haflin is a hometown hero and it was an honor to file the resolution.

“It’s my honor to file House Resolution 87S3 1483 which recognizes Tim Halfin for his personal effort in successfully finding 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez. Although far from where the organized searches continued, led by his knowledge of the area and his faith, Mr. Halfin went where he was led and rescued young Christopher. He is indeed a hometown hero,” said Bell.

Bell tells KBTX’s Fallon Appleton he expects the resolution to be heard on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police are still looking for Bryce Peterson in connection with a robbery that occurred...
Longview police arrest 8 in connection with robbery at apartment complex; 1 still at large
KLTV Staff
Traffic backed up on Spur 364 after 1-vehicle crash at Loop 323 intersection
24800 block of Hwy-31 East
Suspect in custody after 2 victims assaulted in Smith County
DNA key in revisiting 2 Kilgore cold case murders
DNA key in revisiting 2 Kilgore cold case murders
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
5 shooting scenes in Longview in little over two-week period

Latest News

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
5 shooting scenes in Longview in little over two-week period
People line up to get photos with 2021 Texas Rose Festival Queen Anna Grace Hallmark during the...
88th Annual Texas Rose Festival parade, Queen’s Tea brings people back together
Firefighters with Payne Springs Fire Rescue saved a cat that had been stuck in a tree for...
Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters save cat stuck in tree
Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page
Cat Rescued by Payne Springs Fire rescue firefighters
One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police . (Source: KTRK via...
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar