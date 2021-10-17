East Texas Now Business Break
Texas A&M Class of 1980 adds to the memory of the 12th Man

Class of 1980 watches the game together
Class of 1980 watches the game together(Josh Reinbolt)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Class of 1980 donated a collection of photos and items belonging to E. King Gill, the man who the spirit of the 12th Man is based on.

The Class of ‘80 is back in Aggiegland to celebrate their 40th reunion, and Doug Vorpahl class of 1980 presented family items that featured Gill to the Texas A&M’s Cushing Memorial Library and Archives, according to The Association of Former Students.

Items presented included original photos like “images from Gill’s military service and long medical career, as well as family life in Corpus Christi,” according to The Association of Former Students.

Following the donation, the class watched the Texas A&M vs. Missouri Game together at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

Click here to learn more about the Class of 1980 Gill Photo gift.

