East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live...We’ll be looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s today, a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Dryer air and lower dew points are sticking around - thus if you’re prone to dry skin, you’ll need the lotion/moisturizer today. Tonight, temperatures drop into the low 50s for overnight lows, and highs for Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the work week with highs generally above normal in the 80s, but our next cold front arrives late in the week and drops us back into the 70s. As far as rain goes, the unfortunate news is that the rain chances for this week are now out of the forecast for now. We desperately need the rain as Abnormally Dry and Moderate Drought conditions persist in East Texas. At this time, two burn bans are in effect, for both Henderson and Rusk counties.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police are still looking for Bryce Peterson in connection with a robbery that occurred...
Longview police arrest 8 in connection with robbery at apartment complex; 1 still at large
KLTV Staff
Traffic backed up on Spur 364 after 1-vehicle crash at Loop 323 intersection
24800 block of Hwy-31 East
Suspect in custody after 2 victims assaulted in Smith County
DNA key in revisiting 2 Kilgore cold case murders
DNA key in revisiting 2 Kilgore cold case murders
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
5 shooting scenes in Longview in little over two-week period

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-17-21
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 10-16-21
Saturday Weather Trivia