Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

KLTV/KTRE Weather
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another absolutely beautiful day in our neck of the woods as skies remained mostly clear and sunny, and temperatures stayed nice and comfy in the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. Other than some upper-level cirrus clouds, skies will remain mostly clear overnight and temperatures are going to start off on another cool note tomorrow morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s so you might want to grab the light jacket before heading out to work or school. More sunshine for tomorrow with highs beginning to trend a bit warmer, mainly topping off in the middle to upper 70s for most East Texans. Highs will be back into the lower 80s by Tuesday and will continue slowly warm into the middle 80s until our next weak cold front moves through on Thursday and will keep highs closer to the lower 80s through next Saturday. Rain will be fairly limited along this front, but we’ll take what we can get as conditions are starting to get fairly dry for our area.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

