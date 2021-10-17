East Texas Now Business Break
Renovations are underway at new Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County building

Fitzpatrick Architects blue prints of the new Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County building.
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Demolition is done, and renovations are underway on the new home for the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. This will allow them to continue serving East Texans and expanding in the upcoming years.

After almost 40 years of serving East Texas, the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County purchased their first building in April. Walls are up, and systems are being installed in the new space.

“This project allows us to not pay lease money anymore, and so, the more money we raise toward the two million dollar mark, the more of that money we can put right back into our programs and services and grow to meet the need of so many people right here who are living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia and their caregivers,” said Executive Director Stephanie Taylor.

The new location is an 8,000-square-foot building with dementia-friendly office space, counseling rooms, and a large space for conferences, meetings, and educational opportunities.

“We also don’t currently have a building that’s very accessible for persons in wheelchairs or persons with disabilities, so this building will address all of those needs, and it has been thoughtfully designed by Fitzpatrick Architects to really serve those living with dementia specifically,” Taylor said.

They are looking forward to offering all the services under one roof. They are also continuing their partnership with the University of Texas at Tyler.

“That’s called the MARC, Memory Assessment and Research Center. And they are able to offer a full cognitive diagnostic assessment for anyone who would like to have one,” Taylor said.

This is a $2-millon project and the renovation fundraising campaign is seeking donations.

“Recently we received a Mabee Foundation challenge grant and so our current campaign goal is $250,000, and that $250,000 will be matched,” Taylor said. “We’re really excited about that campaign and that campaign goal and how that’s moving. If folks want to get involved, they can contact us at the alliance, and we would love to have them participate.”

They hope to have renovations completed around February of 2022. They plan to have a grand opening, so the public can see the new space and services. https://alzalliance.org/

