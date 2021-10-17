East Texas Now Business Break
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum to reopen Monday

While capacity will be limited, visitors will once again be able to experience American and world history through the life and times of the 41st President.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following announcement comes from the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum:

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is pleased to announce that it will reopen to the public on Monday, October 18. While capacity will be limited, visitors will once again be able to experience American and world history through the life and times of the 41st President.

“We are so excited to welcome our visitors back to the Bush Library and Museum,” said library director Warren Finch. “We have new temporary exhibits, Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship, Oceans of Plastic, and George Bush: An Environmental President, and we can’t wait to see everyone return to the museum.”

There will still be several COVID-19 safety guidelines in place for visitors and staff. Museum guests will be required to purchase tickets in advance via the Bush Library and Museum’s website, Bush41.org. These tickets will be timed to limit the number of people in the museum and to maintain social distancing. All visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask while in the building, regardless of vaccination status.

The museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. The last visitors will be admitted at 4 p.m. Group size will be limited to 6 people. Visitors are encouraged to download the museum’s audio tour on their personal devices. School groups, group tours, and public programs will not be allowed at this time.

The museum will continue extra cleaning and sanitization of the facility each day. The Bush Library and Museum, along with its governing agency The National Archives and Records Administration, will continue to monitor local pandemic conditions to determine operating status and capacity limits. Visitors should continue to check the website – Bush41.org – for the latest updates about ticket availability

