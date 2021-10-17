East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Family, friends grieve, seek answers after son was murdered in Diboll

24 year old Kaylor Campbell
24 year old Kaylor Campbell(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) -The Diboll Police Department is still investigating the August 28th death of 24-year-old Kaylor Campbell.

According to the Diboll Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. on August 28th, Kaylor was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north on First Street in Diboll at the intersection of First and MLK. A small dark-colored car pulled along the driver’s side of Kaylor’s vehicle, and multiple unidentified people in the other vehicle fired numerous shots into Kaylor’s vehicle, killing Kaylor.

About two months later, the grieving family waits, pleading for answers and asking who is responsible. The family says they will not give up, and they remember Kaylor, whom they lovingly called Blanco. Kaylor’s brother Michael Soto said the family hopes to find justice.

“If you didn’t talk, he could make you laugh. He was just well known by everybody. A very loving person would literally give the shirt off of his back, shoes off his feet. I mean Kaylor, Kaylor was one of a kind,” Soto said.

Jackeline Lira said Kaylor was like a brother to her. She said not a day goes by where the family does not think of him.

“He’s very missed. And not only did he leave but a piece of all of us left with him,” Lira said.

Soto said his brother Kaylor loved to sing and dance.

“In no way shape or form are we looking for revenge. You know this is a Christian family, so we know revenge belongs to the Lord. If we don’t catch these people, or they don’t, you know, answer to anybody here, we know at the end of the day, they’re going to have to answer to the Lord, ” Soto said.

Kaylor’s mother Guillermina Escobedo said she never thought she would have to bury her son.

“It has taken my whole heart. I feel empty. I feel lost. Whoever did this, they need to come to the cops. You know who you are, They know who they are who did this to him,” Escobedo said.

The Diboll Police Department is asking for help finding the individuals responsible for Kaylor’s death. Crime Stoppers is offering reward money for the first anonymous tip that helps solve the case. To ID the shooters or provide information that might help, submit an anonymous tip at 639tips.com, call 639-TIPS or use the app, 639tips.Com/app.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
5 shooting scenes in Longview in little over two-week period
Longview police are still looking for Bryce Peterson in connection with a robbery that occurred...
Longview police arrest 8 in connection with robbery at apartment complex; 1 still at large
KLTV Staff
Traffic backed up on Spur 364 after 1-vehicle crash at Loop 323 intersection
Gateway to Hope in Tyler is a day care center we provide access to showers, laundry, haircuts,...
East Texas agencies helping homeless in wake of state ban on public camping
24800 block of Hwy-31 East
Suspect in custody after 2 victims assaulted in Smith County

Latest News

Source: Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: East Texas hunters prepping for start of traditional deer season
WEBXTRA: Traditional deer season preps
Fitzpatrick Architects blue prints of the new Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County building.
Renovations are underway at new Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County building
Elliott Caldwell Jr. the focus of a manhunt in Trinity County, is now in custody. (Source:...
Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody