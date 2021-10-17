East Texas Now Business Break
5 shooting scenes in Longview in little over two-week period

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a little over a two-week period, one East Texas city has seen five shooting scenes, with multiple people wounded.

Longview police are still investigating multiple shootings that happened at various locations around that city.

On September 27th at 9:48 p.m., Longview police were called to shots fired in the 1300 block of Twelfth street. One person was wounded and is in critical condition.

On October 10th at 2:59 a.m., Police respond to a nightclub shooting in the 900 block of South Eastman Road. Two people were wounded, and one person was assaulted and injured.

Later in the morning of October 10th, police were called to another shooting at 4:32 a.m., at Scenic Drive and Sycamore. One person was wounded.

On October 12th at 1:06 p.m., police respond to the 300 block Park Street. Dozens of shots were fired.

“We had reports of a shooting that had just occurred in this area. We did have one adult victim that was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. At this point it’s an active, very active investigation,” said Longview police officer Brandon Thornton.

On October 14th at 12:31 a.m., another shooting occurred in the 900 block of South Green Street. Two people were wounded.

The scenes were spread across the city, and there does not appear to be any common thread or connection between them.

In all, 6 people were wounded by gunfire, and suspects are still sought in all of them.

“If anybody knows anything or wants to reach out to us, they can contact the Longview Police Department,” Thornton said.

There have been no fatalities as a result of the shootings.

