WEBXTRA: Texas Rose Festival Parade returns after 1-year hiatus

By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rose Festival Parade is taking place this morning, bringing glitz and glamour to the streets of Tyler.

The parade hosts more than 120 parade entries with custom parade floats for the queen and her court, color guards, bands, car clubs, dance teams, and more.

The parade will proceed west down Front Street from the Tyler Rose Garden. Following the parade, the Queen’s Tea begins at 1 p.m. in the Rose Garden.

