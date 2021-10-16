Van Zandt County inmate death suspected suicide

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a man at the Van Zandt County Jail.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Jail staff and medical staff trying to revive him, but he was pronounced dead shortly later.

The inmate, James King, likely committed suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. King,” Sheriff Steve Hendrix said. “They will be in our thoughts and prayers.”

Texas Rangers will take over the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.