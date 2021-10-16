East Texas Now Business Break
Van Zandt County inmate death suspected suicide

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a man at the Van Zandt County Jail.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Jail staff and medical staff trying to revive him, but he was pronounced dead shortly later.

The inmate, James King, likely committed suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. King,” Sheriff Steve Hendrix said. “They will be in our thoughts and prayers.”

Texas Rangers will take over the investigation.

