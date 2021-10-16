East Texas Now Business Break
Traffic backed up on Spur 364 after 1-vehicle crash at Loop 323 intersection

KLTV Staff
KLTV Staff
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backed up on Spur 364 after a one-vehicle crash occurred at the Loop 323 intersection Saturday morning.

Tyler police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel are at the scene.

If you are planning to take Spur 364, you might want to take an alternate route. Motorists in this area should exercise caution and be on the alert for emergency personnel.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

