Texas Tech breezes by Kansas 41-14

LAWRENCE, KS (KCBD) - Texas Tech football traveled to Lawrence, Kansas and picked up a 41-14, blowout win over the Jayhawks on Saturday.

The Red Raiders came into the game with the mindset of running the ball on offense, while stopping the run on defense. And for the first time this season, Tech finally executed the plan for a full game.

Texas Tech got off to a fast start, scoring in their opening possession of the game with a one-yard run from quarterback, Henry Colombi. Kansas responded by driving the field, but missing a 47-yard field goal attempt. The two teams then exchanged interceptions before the Red Raiders capped off an eight-play drive with a 28-yard field goal by kicker, Jonathan Garibay to extend their lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter, after forcing a quick three and out on defense, Texas Tech got lead receiver, Erik Ezukanma involved in the game as he scored on a nine-yard run to push the lead to 17-0. On their next offensive possession, the Red Raiders scored on a seven-yard run from receiver Myles Price and headed to halftime with a 24-0 lead.

In the second half, the Red Raiders picked up where they left off, scoring touchdowns again on back-to-back drives with Frenship grad Donovan Smith running one in and Colombi connecting on a touchdown pass to tight end, Travis Koontz. From there Tech tacked on one more field goal, while the Jayhawks scored two garbage time touchdowns to avoid a shutout.

Tech succeeded in taming the run on defense, holding Kansas to 145 yards on the ground, while rushing for 244 yards and four touchdowns themselves. The Red Raiders finished the game with a total of 438 yards. Colombi was (14-20) for 124 yards, one touchdown, but also one interception through the air. He also rushed for 35 yards on six carries for one touchdown. Sarodorick Thompson led the backfield with 13 carries for 83 yards, while Ezukanma led the team in receptions with five catches for 76 yards.

Next, Texas Tech returns home to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 23. The start time and broadcast outlet is still to be determined.

