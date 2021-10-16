East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Pretty much the same for tomorrow, except we’ll start the morning off in the upper 40s and see partly cloudy skies through the day. The cooler temperatures stick around through Monday, then we’ll see a brief warm-up into the 80s for the middle of the week before cooling back down into the 70s by next Friday with another cold front.

That front will bring a low chance for some showers, which we need as the latest Drought Monitor keeps a good chunk of East Texas under Abnormally Dry conditions. Totals though, only look to be less than a quarter of an inch right now. While afternoon highs warm up into the 80s, our morning lows over the next week will remain in the upper 40s to low 60s range.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction...
Multi-vehicle wreck on Tyler’s SSW Loop 323 blocking traffic
Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Longview police are still looking for Bryce Peterson in connection with a robbery that occurred...
Longview police arrest 8 in connection with robbery at apartment complex; 1 still at large
24800 block of Hwy-31 East
Suspect in custody after 2 victims assaulted in Smith County
Police lights.
Two people injured in shooting on Longview’s Green St.

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-16-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Very Fall Like Weather for several days! Enjoy
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Very Fall Like Weather for several days! Enjoy
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Please, Enjoy the next several days. Fall Like Conditions Expected!!!
Evening Weather at your Fingertips