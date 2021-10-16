Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters save cat stuck in tree

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Volunteer firefighters never know what to expect when they get called to duty.

On Saturday, the volunteer firefighters with Payne Springs Fire Rescue were notified that a cat was stuck in a tree in the Enchanted Oaks subdivision.

“Luckily, that cat was in a location where we could reach him with a ladder,” a post on the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue Facebook page stated. “He was ready to come down.”

Photos that were included with the Facebook post show a PSFR firefighter in a fire jacket, gloves, and a helmet climbing a ladder to rescue a clearly terrified orange tabby cat from the upper branches of a large tree.

All in a day’s work for Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

In the comments section under the Facebook post, one woman wrote that her cat climbs trees all the time and comes down on its own after a while.

An administrator for the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page responded, “Yeah, they normally will. This cat had been up there for a couple of days, so we made the assist.”

