Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The Cold Front has moved through all of East Texas and temperatures are falling nicely across our area. The coolest temperature of our Friday is occurring right now and will continue to fall into the lower 50s overnight tonight, by sunrise. A moderate breeze is expected on Saturday out of the north at 8-18 mph. Less wind Sun and Mon. Sunny and Much Cooler on Saturday with a partly to mostly sunny sky expected on Sunday. Back to Sunshine on Monday with a very chilly morning and mild afternoon. A bit warmer, more normal temperatures, by mid-week as another cold front moves through...keeping our temperatures from getting too warm. A few showers are possible late Wed through Fri. Enjoy your weekend.

