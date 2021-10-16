East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mark in Texas History: Gaston community born as result of oil boom

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Like many spots in East Texas, the Gaston community was born out of an oil boom. The school buildings remain and are the subject of a Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto.

A pair of Dallas architects designed an elementary school, and a two-story high school building was built in 1932. A football field also complemented the buildings. More buildings were added over the years. A gymnasium and auditorium were built in 1936, and a home economics cottage was built in 1938. Over the next two years, came a cafeteria and shop building.

The need for the school arose quickly after the oil boom in the 30s, and the district was formed to cope with the community’s rapidly expanding student population.

Gaston school merged with the London school system in 1965 to form the West Rusk County school district.

The school buildings, walls, stairs, and walkways remain.

Pictured is the historical marker for the Gaston School. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Pictured is the historical marker for the Gaston School. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction...
Multi-vehicle wreck on Tyler’s SSW Loop 323 blocking traffic
Longview police are still looking for Bryce Peterson in connection with a robbery that occurred...
Longview police arrest 8 in connection with robbery at apartment complex; 1 still at large
Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
24800 block of Hwy-31 East
Suspect in custody after 2 victims assaulted in Smith County
Police lights.
Two people injured in shooting on Longview’s Green St.

Latest News

Volunteer Central: Ways to help your East Texas neighbors Oct. 15-22
East Texas Yamboree President Joel Murry and Yamboree Queen Hannah Henson spoke with ETN's...
East Texas Yamboree returns after 2020′s COVID-19 hiatus
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas sponsored an event raising awareness for domestic abuse.
Nacogdoches agency raising awareness about domestic violence throughout October
Rose Festival
Texas Rose Festival returns after COVID-19 caused 2020 cancellation