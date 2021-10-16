Mark in Texas History: Gaston community born as result of oil boom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Like many spots in East Texas, the Gaston community was born out of an oil boom. The school buildings remain and are the subject of a Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto.

A pair of Dallas architects designed an elementary school, and a two-story high school building was built in 1932. A football field also complemented the buildings. More buildings were added over the years. A gymnasium and auditorium were built in 1936, and a home economics cottage was built in 1938. Over the next two years, came a cafeteria and shop building.

The need for the school arose quickly after the oil boom in the 30s, and the district was formed to cope with the community’s rapidly expanding student population.

Gaston school merged with the London school system in 1965 to form the West Rusk County school district.

The school buildings, walls, stairs, and walkways remain.

Pictured is the historical marker for the Gaston School. (Source: KLTV Staff) (KLTV Staff)

