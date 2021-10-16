Alto wins big against Leon

The Leon Cougars were denied their first district win Friday Night as they matched up with the Alto Yellowjackets. Alto was lead by Jer’Darius Bolton and D’Vante Mumphrey’s rushing attack. Alto took a commanding 20-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. The Yellowjackets Defense forced the shutout for a 46-0 victory.

The Leon Cougars are on the road next week against the Groveton Indians.

