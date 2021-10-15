East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WWII veteran moved to tears during 100th birthday celebration

By Amber Krycka and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONT, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - An Illinois World War II veteran had some unexpected company for this 100th birthday.

WEEK reports a school bus filled with seventh graders from Tremont stopped in front of William C. Elliott’s home and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

The middle schoolers started a group called Generations, and they plan to deliver more special moments for seniors.

Several drivers came by as well, honking their horns to express their good wishes.

Elliott said he loved every minute of it, and he was filled with emotion.

“It’s so exciting. It’s bringing on tears,” Elliott said. “I’m getting up in years. 99 ... 100 years, really hanging in there.”

Elliott enlisted in the military in March 1940. He went into Normandy one week after D-Day.

He was sent to England after being wounded, and he was released from active duty in the fall of 1945.

Copyright 2021 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of ending of pursuit on I-20
120 mph motorcycle pursuit leads to arrest in Harrison County
At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction...
Multi-vehicle wreck on Tyler’s SSW Loop 323 blocking traffic
Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Affidavit: Whitehouse man stabbed mother to death over music, phone
Gerry Stewart is accused of stealing a bull that was reported missing five years ago in Titus...
Titus County man arrested 5 years after bull goes missing

Latest News

North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for humor and dedication
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community
A member of the Ulster County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals holds...
Dog rescued five days after falling into rock crevice
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine