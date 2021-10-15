East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman, child found dead after flood sweeps vehicles away

The bodies of a woman and a young girl have been found after a flash flood from the remnants of...
The bodies of a woman and a young girl have been found after a flash flood from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela swept their vehicles from a low bridge in San Antonio.(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The bodies of a woman and a young girl have been found after a flash flood from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela swept their vehicles from a low bridge in San Antonio.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the 5-year-old girl was in a vehicle with two boys being taken to school, and the 52-year-old woman was taking two other boys to the same school. Flood-swollen Martinez Creek swept both vehicles from a low bridge early Thursday on the city’s eastern fringe.

The four boys and the man driving the car with the girl were rescued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of ending of pursuit on I-20
120 mph motorcycle pursuit leads to arrest in Harrison County
At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction...
Multi-vehicle wreck on Tyler’s SSW Loop 323 blocking traffic
Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Affidavit: Whitehouse man stabbed mother to death over music, phone
Gerry Stewart is accused of stealing a bull that was reported missing five years ago in Titus...
Titus County man arrested 5 years after bull goes missing

Latest News

United Airlines employees who are suing the airline over its vaccine mandate will get more time...
Judge bars United from putting unvaccinated workers on leave
Customs and Border Protection officials in February process asylum seekers who had been waiting...
US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy next month
The latest restrictions in Texas that essentially ban abortion past the six-week pregnancy mark...
Texas abortion law shutting down court avenue for teens
24800 block of Hwy-31 East
Suspect in custody after 2 victims assaulted in Smith County