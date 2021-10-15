East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Outreach program aims to serve Lufkin in myriad ways

Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The elders perform free labor for anyone in the surrounding Lufkin area who reaches out to their Facebook page. Leaders say this specific project was formed in mid-September as a way to better serve the community and show the love of Christ. The labor is free and has consisted of building tree houses, clearing yards, doing yard work and woodwork, and cleaning pools.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of ending of pursuit on I-20
120 mph motorcycle pursuit leads to arrest in Harrison County
Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction...
Multi-vehicle wreck on Tyler’s SSW Loop 323 blocking traffic
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Affidavit: Whitehouse man stabbed mother to death over music, phone
Gerry Stewart is accused of stealing a bull that was reported missing five years ago in Titus...
Titus County man arrested 5 years after bull goes missing

Latest News

Source: City of Sulphur Springs Facebook page
Oregon-based packaging manufacturer relocating to Sulphur Springs
Dr. Ed calls Merck pill ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval
Dr. Ed calls Merck pill ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval
Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
WebXtra: Lufkin Serve One Another
Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn