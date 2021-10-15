East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy next month

Customs and Border Protection officials in February process asylum seekers who had been waiting...
Customs and Border Protection officials in February process asylum seekers who had been waiting in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols. The "remain in Mexico" program was one of the first Trump policies reversed by the Biden administration, but GOP critics charged Biden with going too far.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Biden administration says it plans to reinstate a Trump-era border policy next month to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, complying with a judge’s order.

It hinges on approval from the Mexican government, which has raised concerns that U.S. officials say they are working to address.

According to a court filing late Thursday, Mexico wants cases to generally conclude within six months and ensure that asylum-seekers have timely and accurate information about hearing dates and times.

Mexico also wants better access to legal counsel and coordination on when and where asylum-seekers are returned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of ending of pursuit on I-20
120 mph motorcycle pursuit leads to arrest in Harrison County
At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction...
Multi-vehicle wreck on Tyler’s SSW Loop 323 blocking traffic
Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Affidavit: Whitehouse man stabbed mother to death over music, phone
Gerry Stewart is accused of stealing a bull that was reported missing five years ago in Titus...
Titus County man arrested 5 years after bull goes missing

Latest News

The latest restrictions in Texas that essentially ban abortion past the six-week pregnancy mark...
Texas abortion law shutting down court avenue for teens
24800 block of Hwy-31 East
Suspect in custody after 2 victims assaulted in Smith County
A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording
Kacey Musgraves' reaction the Recording Academy taking her out of country music genre and...
East Texas’ Kacey Musgraves’ new album deemed ineligible for country genre at GRAMMYs