Tyler Lighthouse for the Blind recognizes White Cane Safety Day

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Friday is White Cane Safety Day, started in 1964 by former President Lyndon Johnson as an effort to raise awareness for the blind.

The day grants national recognition for the achievements and accomplishments of the blind or visually impaired.

The day also recognizes the importance of the actual white cane as a means of independent travel.

Craig Ellis from Lighthouse for the Blind explained “I really want to challenge any sighted person, next time you see someone using a white cane to think of that person not as a blind person but think of that person as a confident independent person, willing to push through all the misconceptions and stereotypes that barriers that the society where we live in presents to them.”

Because of staff scheduling conflicts, the Tyler Lighthouse for the Blind held their White Cane Day celebrations earlier this month.

