Tyler approves plan to purchase Advanced Traffic Management System

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler gets the green light to purchase a traffic system worth nearly $2 million.

On Wednesday, Tyler City Council unanimously voted in favor of purchasing Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) and associated equipment. ATMS includes software, traffic signal communications, traffic signal controllers and vehicle detection.

“Central system that we will be using to help monitor and manage our traffic signal system,” traffic engineer Cameron Williams said. “Also communication upgrades that will allow us to talk to the traffic signals remotely, controller upgrades that go in the cabinet, and also vehicle detection upgrades.”

“We want to get it going as soon as possible and see what we can do. Also with the shopping season coming up late November, December, if we can get some of these things going to help us give a better idea of what’s happening, that’s one of our goals.” Williams said Intelligent Transportation Systems Master Plan Study is ongoing and the goal is to have ATMS, communication devices, signal controllers and detection systems installed and operating by February 2022.

For traffic signal communications, the City plans to purchase 131 cellular communication devices and install 127 of the devices throughout the community and have four additional devices on hand if needed.

“This is not a silver bullet. It doesn’t snap your fingers and make traffic congestion go away,” Williams said. “But it gives our staff and myself the ability to better manage and implement changes in the field, and find when things are not working correctly, and fix them instead of waiting months or weeks to get that done.”

Williams said there is between $12-13 million programmed over the 10-year span to invest in the traffic signal system. The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund and budgeted in the current Half-Cent Sales Tax 10-year program.

