Two people injured in shooting on Longview’s Green St.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting incident that occurred on Green Street in Longview early Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, LPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Green Street at about 12:31 a.m. Thursday.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS transported the victims to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is still an active investigation,” the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with any information on the shooting incident is urged to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1110. People who wish to remain anonymous may call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

