TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle wreck on SSW Loop 323 blocking traffic

At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction...
At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction are shut down and there is debris in the roadway.(KLTV/Julian Esparza)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police, fire and EMS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on the loop.

The crash happened at 2210 SSW Loop 323 in Tyler just after 8 p.m.

Tyler police released the following statement about the wreck:

On October 14 at around 8 p.m., Tyler Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash in the 2200 block of WSW Loop 323. Officers are still on scene where at least one if not multiple occupants have injuries. Their statuses are not known at this time.

All east and westbound lanes in the 2200 block of WSW Loop 323 are closed. Tyler Police are diverting traffic at Old Jacksonville Hwy and Hwy 155 S.

Please avoid this area if at all possible. This is an ongoing investigation and there are officers and first responders still at the location.

At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area.

