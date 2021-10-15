Texas Forest Service explains science behind burn bans

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Recent rains and high humidity are reasons why the Nacogdoches County Commission tabled its look at enacting a burn ban on Friday.

Similar wait-and-see approaches are currently being taken by courts region wide.

Their guidance comes from the Texas Forest Service which reminds East Texans there is a winter fire season.

“We are starting to see those stress factors come in,” said TFS spokesperson Karen Stafford. “And we had a day of rain yesterday, but it’s not going to take before those conditions to dry out if we continue in a dry spell again.”

Today fire danger was low. Over a matter of days, the warnings, even fire bans, could return.

“We see a lot of outdoor debris burning right now. That’s been the highest cause of our fires that we have responded to over the last couple of weeks is backyard debris burning,” said Stafford.

Moisture and humidity are monitored. So are winds. And extended weather indicators are on the forest service radar.

“We’re watching to see of La Nina system develops over the winter months. What that means for Texas is we are going to be drier and warmer than normal,” warns Stafford.

Property owners and deer hunters should keep fires small, avoid parking ATVs over dry vegetation, secure safety trailer chains, and always check for local burn bans.

And when in Texas, watch quickly changing weather patterns.

“The sun’s coming out,” noticed Stafford. “The clouds are going away. Yeah, you can already feel that humidity start drying out just as the clouds burn off.”

Aside from monitoring burn ban decisions made by your county commissioners, you can follow the science on the Texas Forest Service websites.

Texas burn bans website

