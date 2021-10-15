Texas abortion law shutting down court avenue for teens
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - The latest restrictions in Texas that essentially ban abortion past the six-week pregnancy mark have made it nearly impossible for teenagers to get an abortion without parental consent.
They can go to a judge to ask for permission if they do not want to ask their parents or if they live in foster care. But the process to go before a judge includes a required sonogram and setting a hearing can take weeks. By then, teenage girls are often past the six-week mark.
Out-of-state travel is costly and difficult.
And as other states set their own restrictions, those few avenues are getting shut off.
