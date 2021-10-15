Suspect in custody after 2 victims assaulted in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after an early morning assault of two victims in Smith County this morning.

Early this morning an aggravated assault was initially reported to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 3:45 a.m. in 24800 block of Hwy-31 East, which was determined to be Smith County jurisdiction, according to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian said this is an active investigation with one female victim taken to the hospital.

