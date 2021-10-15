East Texas Now Business Break
Smith County residents can start voting on road and bridge capital improvement project Monday

Smith County Road and Bridge Bond
Smith County Road and Bridge Bond(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County residents will be able to vote for or against a road and bridge capital improvement project starting Monday. The project includes reconstruction, base stabilization, and overlay projects.

Voters can vote on Phase 2 of the 6-year plan to upgrade Smith County’s road and bridge system. Phase 1 passed in 2017 with 73 percent of the voters.

“In the first year of the first phase we actually did more miles of roadway than they did the previous ten years prior to,” Smith County Commissioner Precinct 1 Neal Franklin said.

By the end of Phase 1, more than 250 miles of road will be reconstructed using 39.5 million dollars in bonds approved in 2017. It is funded by, “15 dollars per year for a $200,000 home,” Franklin said. “And at this point, this $45 million bond that goes up to the voters this year will be about the same price. So about 15 dollars. We’re able to use reserve funds, we bought a lot of equipment with reserve funds, so we’ve kept that price down low.”

Phase 2 plans can be found at Smith County Road and Bridges. “It’s the main thoroughfare for the most part,” Franklin said. “But oftentimes when we get into the smaller areas, it’s in every precinct. So each precinct of the county has roads already picked out.”

“Get out to vote and tell us whether or not you want this,” Franklin said. “This is something that you have a vote on, and you have this choice, and we’re excited to bring this to you.”

Early voting starts Monday and October 22 is the last day to request a ballot by mail. Election day is November 2, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

