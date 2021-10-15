TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have a bunch of mouths to feed at breakfast or brunch, you’ll appreciate this delicious casserole that’s easy to make and so delicious, too.

Sausage crescent roll breakfast casserole by Mama Steph

One tube of crescent roll dough

one pound of ground sausage

2 cups shredded mozzarella

eight eggs

2 cups of milk

1 teaspoon seasoned salt (like Tony’s)

Method:

Heat the oven to 375 degrees, and spray or grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray.

Unroll the dough and press into the bottom of the dish, closing any seams.

Brown the sausage in a skillet, breaking up as it cooks.

Spread the sausage and cheese over the dough.

Whisk together the eggs, milk and seasoned salt. Pour the mixture over the cheese.

Bake for about 35 minutes. Make sure the center is not wet/jiggly. If it is, bake another five minutes and check it again.

Serve warm. Enjoy!

Makes about 10 servinges.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.