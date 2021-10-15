East Texas Now Business Break
Odessa teacher charged with online solicitation of a minor

Jovan Jacob Lopez Pando, 28.
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A teacher at Nimitz Middle School has been arrested on a solicitation charge.

Jovan Jacob Lopez Pando, 28, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to Ector County ISD, Pando had been placed on leave when the school became aware of an allegation.

Pando was arrested following an investigation by the Odessa Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit.

“The professional expectations for our staff members are very clear, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated. The safety of our students is top priority, and we will continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate this situation,” stated ECISD in a release.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

