Longview police arrest 8 in connection with robbery at apartment complex; 1 still at large

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Longview Police Department have made multiple arrests in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Hidden Hills apartment complex on Gilmer Road on Sept. 16.

One suspect is still at large.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, when the LPD officers that responded to the 911 call about a robbery spoke to the victim, he said he went to the Hidden Hills apartment complex because he was wanting to buy a vehicle he found on Facebook.

The victim told police that two men showed up and displayed pistols The two men demanded that the victim hand over his wallet and money. At that point, the two men left the scene in a white Buick passenger car, the Facebook post stated.

Longview PD officers in the area spotted the Buick and stopped it. They arrested Marquarious Love on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge.

“On September 17th, 2021, members of the Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Special Investigations and Apprehension (SIA) Unit, and the County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) Unit organized a reverse sting operation to apprehend those involved in the robbery from the previous date,” The Facebook post stated.

As a result of that combined effort, Longview PD detectives arrested Nathan Johnson, 21, of DeBerry, Keilan Jones, 20, of Longview, Derrick Harrison, 18, of Beckville, Detravian Watkins, 22, of Longview, Datavion Tatum, 23, of Longview, and Jaheim Mays, 19, of Longview. Each man was charged with first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity.

On Oct. 12, Jordan Lister, 18, of Longview was arrested on a warrant for aggravated robbery in connection with the robbery.

Pictured are (top row from left) Marquarious Love, Nathan Johnson, Keilan Jones, and Derrick Harrison. From the left, the bottom row includes Detrayvian Watkins, Datavion Tatum, Jordan Lister, and Jahein Mays. (Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page) (Longview Police Department Facebook page)

“The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Bryce Peterson of Katy, TX,” the Facebook post stated. “Peterson currently has an active warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery a 1st-degree felony in connection with this case.”

Longview police are still looking for Bryce Peterson in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Hidden Hills apartment complex back in September. (Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page) (Longview Police Department Facebook page)

Anyone with any information about Peterson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236 STOP (7867). Tips may also be made on the Gregg County Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.