‘Life, for a life’: Wellington man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The 100th Judicial District has sentenced a Wellington man to life in prison for a 2019 murder and two counts of aggravated assault on Thursday.

According to the release, on October 13, the jury sentenced 36-year-old Gilbert Fernandez to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division on the charge of the murder of Frankie Lynn Cannon.

Fernandez was also sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division on each of the two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The release states the 100th Judicial District Attorney Luke Inman’s requested a, “Life, for a life” in the State’s close as punishment in the murder of Frankie Lynn Cannon.

“The jury setting the punishment at Life for a life was true justice for Frankie [Cannon],” said Inman.

Fernandez was arrested for the offense which took place on November 22, 2019.

He was originally indicted on June 26, 2020, for the first degree felony offense of murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Fernandez was one of four individuals indicted on the same date in connection with the death of Cannon.

