Judge bars United from putting unvaccinated workers on leave
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - United Airlines employees who are suing the airline over its vaccine mandate will get more time to make their case.
A federal judge in Texas ordered United not to place unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave if they are seeking a medical or religious exemption from mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.
The judge said he was acting because United promise not to act against the unvaccinated employees will expire before he can issue a ruling in the case.
