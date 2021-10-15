East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Harrison County Historical Museum awarded for permanent exhibits

Harrison County Historical Museum
Harrison County Historical Museum((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A local East Texas museum recently was recognized for it’s permanent exhibits that they have.

The Harrison County Historical Museum was awarded the John L. Nau, III award by the Texas Historical Commission. The award is for the permanent exhibit in the 1901 courthouse which details the history of Marshall and Harrison County. Also their Memorial City Hall of Performing Arts hall which houses two floors of permanent exhibits that are dedicated to the veterans of Harrison County. The exhibits tell the stories from veterans detailed in their own words. The award came as a suprise to the staff and they were honored to be nominated and chosen.

“We were very excited about it. This year they didn’t have the convention in Austin it was virtual. We all gathered in the courtroom upstairs in the 1901 where they still hold court and watched it on the big screen. Any awarded museum is one that’s going to draw attention from history buffs, genologist and researchers. That’s a good thing for us it brings groups in,” said Executive Director of the Harrison County Historical Museum Becky Palmer.

The museum in the 1901 historic courthouse is open from 10am-4pm Tuesday thru Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2.p.m. Memorial City Hall is open 11am -3pm Tuesday thru Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of ending of pursuit on I-20
120 mph motorcycle pursuit leads to arrest in Harrison County
Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction...
Multi-vehicle wreck on Tyler’s SSW Loop 323 blocking traffic
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Affidavit: Whitehouse man stabbed mother to death over music, phone
Gerry Stewart is accused of stealing a bull that was reported missing five years ago in Titus...
Titus County man arrested 5 years after bull goes missing

Latest News

Vista College
Vista College Closure
Homeless Encampment Law
Homeless Encampment Law
Vista College doors are locked in Longview
Vista College student says she can’t transfer credits
Gateway to Hope in Tyler is a day care center we provide access to showers, laundry, haircuts,...
East Texas agencies helping homeless in wake of state ban on public camping