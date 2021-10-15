Harrison County Historical Museum awarded for permanent exhibits

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A local East Texas museum recently was recognized for it’s permanent exhibits that they have.

The Harrison County Historical Museum was awarded the John L. Nau, III award by the Texas Historical Commission. The award is for the permanent exhibit in the 1901 courthouse which details the history of Marshall and Harrison County. Also their Memorial City Hall of Performing Arts hall which houses two floors of permanent exhibits that are dedicated to the veterans of Harrison County. The exhibits tell the stories from veterans detailed in their own words. The award came as a suprise to the staff and they were honored to be nominated and chosen.

“We were very excited about it. This year they didn’t have the convention in Austin it was virtual. We all gathered in the courtroom upstairs in the 1901 where they still hold court and watched it on the big screen. Any awarded museum is one that’s going to draw attention from history buffs, genologist and researchers. That’s a good thing for us it brings groups in,” said Executive Director of the Harrison County Historical Museum Becky Palmer.

The museum in the 1901 historic courthouse is open from 10am-4pm Tuesday thru Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2.p.m. Memorial City Hall is open 11am -3pm Tuesday thru Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.