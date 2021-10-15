East Texas Now Business Break
Gusty forecast ahead for the football games

Red Zone Forecast
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Weather In The Red Zone this evening is expected to be Partly to Mostly Clear with a very gusty NW wind at 15-25 mph with a few higher gusts.

Temperatures should drop quickly throughout the evening. Temperatures will be a bit warmer over southern counties. A few showers will be possible over SE sections of East Texas, but most will be dry.

