Gusty forecast ahead for the football games

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Weather In The Red Zone this evening is expected to be Partly to Mostly Clear with a very gusty NW wind at 15-25 mph with a few higher gusts.

Temperatures should drop quickly throughout the evening. Temperatures will be a bit warmer over southern counties. A few showers will be possible over SE sections of East Texas, but most will be dry.

