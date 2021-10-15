Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Decreasing Clouds expected along with gusty NW wind through tonight. A few showers/thundershowers are possible along the cold front, with the rain chances ending as soon as the front moves through your location. Much Cooler Temperatures are heading for East Texas...very soon. Sunny and Much Cooler on Saturday with a partly to mostly sunny sky expected on Sunday. Back to Sunshine on Monday with a very chilly morning and mild afternoon. A bit warmer by mid-week as another cold front moves through...keeping our temperatures from getting too warm. A few showers are possible late Wed through Fri. Enjoy your weekend.

