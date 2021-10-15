East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas’ Kacey Musgraves’ new album deemed ineligible for country genre at GRAMMYs

By Erika Holland
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of East Texas’ biggest music stars has now entered the controversial debate: “pop” or “country?”

The Recording Academy deemed Kacey Musgrave’s new album “Star Crossed,” does not fit the country music genre, according to their nomination standards. Instead, her most recent work has been moved to the pop vocal album category.

The “Dime Store Cowgirl” and her record label don’t seem to agree with the move. Musgraves shared her thoughts through a series of Instagram stories.

Kacey shares throwback image featuring caption seemingly aimed at the Recording Academy.
The first, posted Wednesday night, began with a throwback picture of a young Kacey in a red cowgirl hat. The caption read, “you can take the girl out of the country (genre), but you can’t take country out of the girl.”

The image followed with a slideshow of country music icons, as Musgraves rallied for support from some of her friends.

“Ain’t that right, @willienelsonofficial?” said the first, followed by “Watchu think, @ShaniaTwain?” Dolly Parton, George Straight, Martina McBride, Reba, Alan Jackson, Lea Ann Womack, Brooks and Dunn, among several others.

Her final throwback didn’t require a caption, as the artist stood front-and-center on stage with two choice fingers in the air.

The Alba-Golden native is no stranger to the GRAMMY stage. She won six honors since the release of her debut solo album Same Trailer Different Park in 2013. That same year she took home her first award for “Best Country Album.”

Five years later, in 2018, the singer-songwriter took home four GRAMMYs for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, Best Country Album and the highly coveted Album of the Year following the release of her fourth studio album Golden Hour.

Musgraves isn’t the first female country artist who faces the great country/pop debate and she likely won’t be the last.

But as the Pageant Material singer wrote in her 2015 hit song, “I’d rather lose for what I am, than win for what I ain’t.”

Nominations for the 64th GRAMMY Awards will be announced Tuesday, November 23. The awards ceremony is set for January 31, 2022.

East Texas' Kacey Musgraves' new album deemed ineligible for country genre at GRAMMYs
