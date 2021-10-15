East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Dr. Ed calls Merck pill ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, joined East Texas Now to answer viewer questions about COVID-19.

Thursday, the FDA authorized booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The shots authorized will be half the dose of the original vaccine series.

Dr Ed explained why the Moderna boosters will only be half the original dosage, “If we only use a half dose, then there’s more vaccine eligible for the vaccine series that everybody wants which we know is pretty effective to begin with, maybe even a little more effective than the Pfizer vaccine and J&J in certain populations like transplant patients.”

Dr. Ed said if the Merck pill receives approval, it will be a much more efficient way to treat COVID-19 patients. “Is it a game-changer? Oh yeah. How many people, this way we don’t have to fill out a gazillion forms, make an appointment, have set times when people can come to get their infusion, sit there for an hour, get an IV and all the other things that go through it, this way we can treat people without having to do the majority of it.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of ending of pursuit on I-20
120 mph motorcycle pursuit leads to arrest in Harrison County
Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
At least 3 cars involved, according to our reporter at the scene. Two lanes in each direction...
Multi-vehicle wreck on Tyler’s SSW Loop 323 blocking traffic
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Affidavit: Whitehouse man stabbed mother to death over music, phone
Gerry Stewart is accused of stealing a bull that was reported missing five years ago in Titus...
Titus County man arrested 5 years after bull goes missing

Latest News

Source: City of Sulphur Springs Facebook page
Oregon-based packaging manufacturer relocating to Sulphur Springs
Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
WebXtra: Outreach program aims to serve Lufkin in myriad ways
Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
WebXtra: Lufkin Serve One Another
Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn