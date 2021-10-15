East Texas Now Business Break
Central Texas student accused of planning Columbine-style attack now charged with bestiality

Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, is charged with bestiality and making a terroristic threat.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Criminal complaint affidavits obtained by News 10 reveal Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, the Lorena High School student who allegedly posted a school shooting threat on Instagram, is now charged with bestiality.

Weber allegedly made the threat against Lorena High on Thursday, September 23. He claimed to have a list of people he wanted to shoot and kill at the high school, including the principal, students and any police officers who got in his way, the affidavit states.

The teenager allegedly mentioned he “and a few homies” were going to “plant some C4 sticky booms” all over the school and further claimed, “we won’t stop till that school is a pile of bricks and dead bodies.”

Police immediately contacted Facebook and Instagram and learned the name, email address and phone number of the troll account used to post the threat against the school.

The phone number and user information provided came back to the father of the defendant, the criminal complaint states.

Investigators would go on to find the real Instagram account for Daniel Weber, which was allegedly following the troll account used to make the threat against the school. Police said the information used to create the teenager’s real account was the same information used to create the fake troll account used to make the threat.

On October 13, 2021, investigators obtained a search warrant for the teenager’s mobile phone. When they searched the content in the phone, investigators discovered several videos in which “the suspected party had engaged in sexual activity with a canine.”

The bestiality offense, a state jail felony, allegedly happened at a motel off I-35 in Waco on September 6, 2021, about two weeks before the threat against Lorena High School.

Online jail records show Weber is being held on bonds totaling $15,000 for the bestiality charge and for making a terroristic threat.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

