88th Tyler Rose Coronation takes place at Cowan Center
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In celebration of the 88th Annual Tyler Rose Festival, hundreds gathered at the Cowan Center in Tyler this afternoon for the matinee coronation.
The event is a Friday afternoon tradition that was missed last year due to COVID-19 and is a preview of tonight’s evening coronation and the entire Tyler Rose Festival weekend.
For more information about the parade and other activities visit texasrosefestival.com.
