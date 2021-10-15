East Texas Now Business Break
88th Tyler Rose Coronation takes place at Cowan Center

(Jeff Chavez)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In celebration of the 88th Annual Tyler Rose Festival, hundreds gathered at the Cowan Center in Tyler this afternoon for the matinee coronation.

Duchess of Wichita Falls Hanna Marie Ward
Duchess of Wichita Falls Hanna Marie Ward(Jeff Chavez)

The event is a Friday afternoon tradition that was missed last year due to COVID-19 and is a preview of tonight’s evening coronation and the entire Tyler Rose Festival weekend.

For more information about the parade and other activities visit texasrosefestival.com.

