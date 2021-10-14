WebXtra: Nacogdoches agency raises awareness about domestic violence

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Family Crisis Center of East Texas on Thursday sponsored an event in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Nacogdoches.

As one of the agency’s many efforts to spread awareness about domestic violence, the theme of Peace by Piece is unique in that it focuses on the image of a jigsaw puzzle piece to illustrate the multi-faceted approach needed to address the complex issue.

Executive director Whitney Burran says everyone plays a role in putting end to domestic violence.

The Family Crisis Center serves nine Deep East Texas counties with outreach offices in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, SFA, Center and Crockett. Proceeds from thrift stores support the work. They are in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. The hotline number is 1-800-828-7233.

