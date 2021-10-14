East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Lufkin Cross Country teams bring home district championships.

The Lufkin Boys and Girls teams both won their 16-5A championships Thursday morning on a rain...
The Lufkin Boys and Girls teams both won their 16-5A championships Thursday morning on a rain soaked Lufkin High school campus.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Boys and Girls teams both won their 16-5A championships Thursday morning on a rain soaked Lufkin High school campus.

On the girls side Jacksonville and Nacogdoches finished second and third and will move on as well.

On the boys side Lufkin Junior Kristopher Murphy Finished first overall. The team finished first ahead of Jacksonville and Huntsville. It was Lufkin’s 4th straight district title on the boys side.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Pictured is the courtroom for the William Davis murder trial. (Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV...
MURDER TRIAL DAY 12: State rests case in former nurse’s murder trial

Latest News

Eli Holt
Player Spotlight: Holt gives Tyler Lions late season confidence
Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (5) drives on Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot during...
Mercury even WNBA Finals with 91-86 overtime win over Sky
Coach Malone shows off his custom made 1970 Nebraska championship ring which was replaced by...
Coach Danny Malone surprised with championship ring after it was stolen years ago
J.J. Montgomery
After COVID shutdown, Runners returning to the hardwood