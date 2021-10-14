East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Bald eagles rebuild nest after it was destroyed by a storm

By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) – A webcam in Florida is giving a bird’s eye view of a bald eagle nest in the making.

The pair of majestic birds seen in the livestream are parents and have been a bonded pair for more than 10 years.

A major storm destroyed their last nest, so the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County teamed up to help them out.

They have built a solid platform for this year’s nest, and the eagles have taken to it.

Their hope is that with a more solid foundation, the nest could withstand the next storm and successfully lead to hatchlings.

They installed a webcam to keep an eye on the nest and are sharing the livestream with the world through Zoo Miami’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Pictured is the courtroom for the William Davis murder trial. (Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV...
MURDER TRIAL DAY 12: State rests case in former nurse’s murder trial

Latest News

FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway authorities: Deadly bow-and-arrow attack appears to be terrorism
A dog named Hubert got into trouble at the park when he managed to crawl inside a pipe, sending...
Crews free dog trapped in storm drain
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA debates vaccine boosters for Moderna, J&J